Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $775.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $739.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $763.53. 62,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $699.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.24. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.78.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

