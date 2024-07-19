Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $874.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $790.00 to $874.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $758.56. 544,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,163. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

