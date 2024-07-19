CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.43.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.63. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.17. The firm has a market cap of C$14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 17,395 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.65, for a total transaction of C$446,181.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

