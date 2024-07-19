Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

