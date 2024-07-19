Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

CHD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.37. 474,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

