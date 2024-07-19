Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Chewy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

