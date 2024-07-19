Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.