Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.81

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 1606831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,774.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,894 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

