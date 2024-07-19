Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Volume Hits $829,497.81

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $829,497.81 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,456,539 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,431,977 with 496,159,243 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.49859039 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $681,103.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

