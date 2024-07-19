CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Shares Up 8%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
CENAQ Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CENAQ Energy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.