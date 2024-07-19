Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celestica Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CLS stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
