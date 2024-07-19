CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading 1.3% Higher

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.21. 13,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 19,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

CD Projekt Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.0383 dividend. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

