Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.03. 3,677,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,823. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

