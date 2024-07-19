Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $270.45 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $270.45 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,764,848,826 coins and its circulating supply is 12,167,197,888 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,762,361,687 with 12,164,827,197 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02286729 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,234,613.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.