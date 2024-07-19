Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Shares Down 4.4%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Cartier Silver Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

