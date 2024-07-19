Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $67.05 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.