CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock worth $13,102,364. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

