Capreit (TSE:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

