Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $835.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

