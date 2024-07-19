Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 755,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

