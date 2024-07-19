Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 3.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.06. 2,229,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,434,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.86.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

