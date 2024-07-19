Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.26

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Canagold Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.
About Canagold Resources
Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canagold Resources
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.