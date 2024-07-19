Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 10%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 99,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 72,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

