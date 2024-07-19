Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canaan
Institutional Trading of Canaan
Canaan Trading Down 3.3 %
Canaan stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Average Calculator
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.