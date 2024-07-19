Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Canaan Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $73,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaan

Get Free Report

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

