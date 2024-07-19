Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.64

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 452013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

