California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

CRC stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

