Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

CZR opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 224,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

