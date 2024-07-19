Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $55.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

