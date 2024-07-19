Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $297.00 and last traded at $297.60. 294,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,517,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.73.

Specifically, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

