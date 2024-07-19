BTIG Research Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $37.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $13,367,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

