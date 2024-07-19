BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.38 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06). 11,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 556,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at BSF Enterprise

In related news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of BSF Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,781.09). In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,781.09). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,124.37). 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

