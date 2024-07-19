Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

