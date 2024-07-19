BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 107.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 454.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $263.95 million 4.25 $145.21 million $1.32 10.37 BRT Apartments $93.62 million 3.68 $3.87 million $0.22 84.09

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 53.82% 14.32% 3.20% BRT Apartments 5.10% 2.06% 0.67%

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats BRT Apartments on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

