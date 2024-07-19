Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $38.00

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $21,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $17,660,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

