Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.75

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 186175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

