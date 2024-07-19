Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 5,496 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 744,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,172. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

