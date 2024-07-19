Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.02 and last traded at C$7.99. Approximately 17,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 33,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$177.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.68.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

