Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.10

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 186924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Brady Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brady

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

