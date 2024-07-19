Brad Greve Buys 12 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,291 ($16.74) per share, for a total transaction of £154.92 ($200.91).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

LON BA opened at GBX 1,277.50 ($16.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,343.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,402 ($18.18).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

