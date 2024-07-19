BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $41.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.90.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.48.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in BP by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

