BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,763 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.42. 158,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,262. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.