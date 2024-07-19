BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,606 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.89. 1,000,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,805. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

