BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 9,464 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

