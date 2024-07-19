BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 60,882 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,882 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 123,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

