BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 5,338 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of AZEK worth $31,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AZEK by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 59,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

