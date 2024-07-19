BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 20,274 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $270.54. 35,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

