BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,625,461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,625,461 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

PFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,669,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

