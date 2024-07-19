BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 551,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

