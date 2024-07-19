BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 51,876 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.