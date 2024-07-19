BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,676,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after buying an additional 104,176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 348,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

